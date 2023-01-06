San Marcos Soccer Blanks Dos Pueblos for 6th Straight Channel League Win | Sports

Luke Sheffey takes a feed from Leonel Olivo and scores to give San Marcos a 1-0 lead against Dos Pueblos. (Courtesy video)

The offense kept rolling for the San Marcos boys soccer team, as the Royals blanked Dos Pueblos, 3-0, to improve to 6-0 in the Channel League.

Luke Sheffey opened the scoring in the 20th minute as he ran onto a perfectly paced ball from Leonel Olivo and finished with a shot into the upper left corner of the goal.

The Royals led 1-0 at halftime.

Javi Elias scored the second goal of an assist from Tully Knoles.

Ten minutes later, sophomore Jose Ramirez converted a penalty kick after being taken down inside the 18-yard box.

Joey Friedman earned the shutout in goal.

“We were really proud of Joey Friedman who volunteered to play in goal while our goalkeeper was traveling,” said Coach Paul McLean. “He did a Fantastic job in distribution and was Brave to step up and serve the team this way.”

McLean also praised the play of Elias, Armando Alanis, Luis Botello, Kevin Sanchez and Taj Paszkeicz.

“We also got to see two new players who became available this week in John Najera Soriano and Yael Garay who were excellent,” said McLean.

San Marcos is 7-1-2 overall. Dos Pueblos fell to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the league.

“Going into the half, our team felt pretty good that we were able to Hang with this Talented San Marcos team,” said DP Coach Matt York. “Unfortunately, two minutes after the half we conceded our second goal. Six minutes later again we got caught as they were able to get behind us after a throw-in and are player fouled them for a penalty kick.”

York praised the play of forward Matt Sillers, fullback Ryan Orosco and freshman center back Andrew Gomez.