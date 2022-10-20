San Marcos High Instrumental Music and Culinary Arts Programs Score with New Menu Items | School Zone

Posted on October 19, 2022

| 4:30 p.m



Easy-to-carry ‘Walking nachos’ feature homemade chili and hot sauce.

Just in time for homecoming, San Marcos High School (SMHS) has announced the start of a co-curricular partnership between the Instrumental Music and Culinary Arts programs to bring innovative new menu offerings to the Royals’ home football games.

The Collaboration begins Oct. 21 during the Royals’ game against Buena High School, and is on again for the final rivalry game of the season versus Santa Barbara High School, Friday, Oct. 28.

Making their debut in the Upper Concession Snack Shack Oct. 21 at the Homecoming Game will be “Walking Nachos,” a unique dish handcrafted by culinary arts students with homemade chili and hot sauce and all the fixins’ served on a bed of hot Taki’s or other chips, made-to-order and served right in the bag, so easy to carry.

“This partnership is a win-win-win … for both programs and for the students,” said Donna Barker, director of Culinary Arts at SMHS.

“We are proud to step up and support the band this way, and also shine a Spotlight on the rising stars of our program, which teaches students the foundation skills needed for a career in the Hospitality industry, and includes Classroom study, culinary lab work , mentored work experiences, and hands-on participation operating the on-site space Café Royale,” she said.

Katlyn Bryant, a sophomore in the Culinary Arts program, who will be making her from-scratch cookies, said, “I am really excited to contribute in this way and support the Royals … I love baking and am so happy to get in the kitchen and help.”

“We are so excited to join forces with Culinary Arts and Donna, not only to raise funds for these amazing programs, but to also give our students the opportunity to work together towards a shared goal,” said Michael Kiyoi, director of Instrumental Music at San Marcos. “We hope this is the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership for both programs.”

SMHS Band performs throughout Southern California and has a rigorous, and expensive travel schedule, which begins Oct. 29. All proceeds from the sale of the special menu items will be split between the two programs and help defray their costs.

The community can support the programs through donations and sponsorship.