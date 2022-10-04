San Marcos High football again eligible for Playoffs after UIL hearing

ROUND ROCK — After more than a month of fighting for his team’s right to participate in the playoffs, San Marcos football Coach and Athletic director John Walsh had one immediate reaction when the UIL’s state executive committee allowed his team to compete in the 2022 postseason.

“We have Samuel Clemens Friday night, so I get to go back to the school and Coach for a playoff spot,” he said, referring to the Rattlers’ District 27-6A opener against Schertz Clemens this week in San Marcos. Of the playoff ban, he said, “It would have been unfair to punish those kids that had nothing to do with anything that was put out there.”

What was “put out there” — a ruling by District 27-6A’s executive committee in August — included a two-year playoff ban for the San Marcos football program as well as a public reprimand for Walsh for recruiting violations. The district committee ruled by unanimous vote that Walsh’s program had recruited a group of youth football players from the San Antonio area to enroll at San Marcos High School as freshmen for this school year and join the school’s football program.

