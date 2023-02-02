San Marcos Boys Soccer Finishes Channel League Play With Shutout, CIF Playoffs Are Next | Sports

The Channel League-champion San Marcos boys soccer team completed a terrific regular season with a 2-0 win over Pacifica on Wednesday night.

Favi Rosales and Leonel Olivo scored for the Royals, who finished 13-0-1 in the Channel League for their third straight league title and went 14-1-2 overall.

They’ll enter the CIF-SS Playoffs next week.

“Pacifica is another good team with lots of attacking talent and this game served as great preparation for our playoff run.”

Rosales got the Royals going when he leapt up and nodded a ball past the goalkeeper in the first 12 minutes of play. Sophomore Luis Botello crossed the ball from a set piece.

Ten minutes later, Luke Sheffey got loose on the right side and dribbled across the path of the defender who tripped him in the penalty box. Olivo converted the penalty kick

“We thought that Yael Garay did a great job at right back tonight,” said Coach Paul McLean. “They didn’t get beat on the dribble, they passed well and won balls in the air. Yael was excellent.

“Luis Botello and John Najera helped us keep possession in the midfield and our attacking group was effective. This group is excited to play in the CIF playoffs.”