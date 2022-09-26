San Juan College’s new fine arts director warms to challenges

  • Margaret Clair began her career at San Juan College as an Adjunct instructor.
  • She is also a former member of the Four Corners Musical Theater Company and the wife of Farmington Civic Center supervisor Randy West.
  • She became the college’s director of fine arts and special events in April.

FARMINGTON — When she came to Farmington in the spring of 2019 with her husband Randy West, who was taking over as the supervisor at the Farmington Civic Center, Margaret Clair says she was more than happy to dial back her career, intending to spend more time Performing and perhaps doing a little teaching.

In her previous stop, Clair had served as the executive director and director of education at the Great Plains Theater company in Abilene, Kansas. The job was rewarding, but demanding, she said, and by the time she came to Farmington more than three years ago, Clair was ready to take a step back.

“Running a theater is an all-in type of job, especially when it comes to fundraising and marketing,” she said. “It’s just a lot. The fundraising was probably the most demanding and taxing part about it.”

