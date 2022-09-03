San José State Women’s Soccer Drops 3-0 Decision to UCI
IRVINE, Calif. – Cynthia Flores led the Spartans with two shots in a 3-0 loss against UC Irvine on Friday. Next up for SJSU is UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at 12 pm
- Isabella Flochini had the first shot of the game coming in the third minute
- Tatianna Cunnigham fired a shot towards the net in the ninth minute that was blocked
- Kayla Fortenberry put a shot on frame that was saved by the Anteaters late in the first half
- The Spartans earned their first corner in the 39th minute
- Sabrina Weinman recorded the first shot for SJSU in the second half in the 50th minute
- Shayla Sugai had three saves on the night
