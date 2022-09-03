San José State Women’s Soccer Drops 3-0 Decision to UCI

Box Score

BOX SCORE (PDF)

IRVINE, Calif. – Cynthia Flores led the Spartans with two shots in a 3-0 loss against UC Irvine on Friday. Next up for SJSU is UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at 12 pm

Isabella Flochini had the first shot of the game coming in the third minute

Tatianna Cunnigham fired a shot towards the net in the ninth minute that was blocked

Kayla Fortenberry put a shot on frame that was saved by the Anteaters late in the first half

The Spartans earned their first corner in the 39th minute

Sabrina Weinman recorded the first shot for SJSU in the second half in the 50th minute

Shayla Sugai had three saves on the night

Due to construction, there is very limited bleacher seating within the Spartan Soccer Complex. Those not interested in navigating first-come, first-serve bleacher seating are encouraged to bring Portable or beach chairs that can be placed outside the field’s chain link fence perimeter.