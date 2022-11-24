San Jose State v San Diego State: Stream Women’s Volleyball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second semifinal of the Mountain West Conference tournament is set as on Thursday night, No. 2 San Jose State will take on No. 6 San Diego State for a chance to play in the Championship set to take place on Friday in Women’s college volleyball. The Spartans come into the semifinal match with an overall record of 20-8 but is on a one-game losing streak after dropping their final conference game to none other than San Diego State to finish off the regular season. Haylee Nelson led the Spartans with 15 kills in the senior day loss while Sarah Smevog picked up 27 digs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button