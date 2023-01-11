San José State Names Todd Kress Head Volleyball Coach

Courtesy of San José State Athletics-

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Todd Kress has been named the ninth head Women’s volleyball Coach at San José State, announced by the Director of Athletics Jeff Kony it’s Wednesday. Kress is the all-time winningest Coach in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) history with 283 wins and 10 regular-season championships.

“Through our national search, Todd clearly fit our culture here at San José State and his success at his previous institutions is very impressive,” said Konya. “We have an Emerging program here in the Mountain West and we believe Todd can continue our rise in the conference. I want to thank Laura Alexander (SJSU Senior Associate AD) and Katy Young Staudt from TurnkeyZRG for their assistance in this national search.”

During his second stint with Fairfield, Kress led the Stags to three consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2015-17, and two additional league tournament titles and NCAA Appearances in 2019 and ’21. The Stags won a league-best five championships during his last eight seasons leading the Fairfield program.

“The right leadership, the right time, the right place and the right team,” said Kress. “These four ingredients Peaked my interest in San José State and made this an Incredible opportunity. Jeff’s (Konya) vision for the volleyball programs and entire Athletic department is ambitious, forward-thinking and exciting. The accomplishments of the previous staff and current team caught the attention of the entire volleyball community. And yet there is still Unfinished business. I look forward to working closely with the student-athletes to help them achieve and pursue competitive excellence, Mountain West Championships and take the next step in advancing the momentum that has been generated. I sincerely thank Jeff and Laura (Alexander), as well as Katy from Turnkey for this opportunity and I am eager to start this journey.”

Kress is currently 29th in the NCAA among active coaches with 517 wins

He began his head coaching career at Fairfield in 1995, and led the Stags to a 23-12 mark in year two and a MAAC regular-season Championship

In 1998, he had his most successful season with a 35-2 record and led Fairfield to its second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and earned AVCA District II Coach of the Year

Kress is an eight-time MAAC Coach of the Year and seven-time MAAC tournament champion, both conference records

After leading Fairfield to its first two NCAA tournament appearances in 1997 and ’98, Kress took over a struggling Northern Illinois program and led the Huskies to a 14-win improvement in year two at 24-9 in 2000 and 24-6 mark in 2001 , earning Mid-American (MAC) Coach of the Year honors after making the NCAA tournament

Kress became the head Coach at Florida State in 2002 and guided the Seminoles to the ACC Championship match that season, earning an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament

In six seasons in Tallahassee, Kress earned 103 victories at Florida State

After FSU, Kress spent five seasons as the head coach at Buffalo (2009-13), producing 73 wins which Ranks No. 2 all-time in UB history at the Division I level

What they are saying about Todd Kress …

Laura “Bird” Kuhn, Texas A&M Women’s volleyball head Coach

“Todd has established himself as a great trainer in the game. He continues to adapt and adjust with the Evolution of our sport in every way. I am excited for him and know he will continue to build on his resume of success.”

Gene Doris, Former Director of Athletics at Fairfield

“It is rare that you have the opportunity to hire a head Coach twice. Todd Kress came to Fairfield as a young Talented enthusiastic Coach with a vision to build a Championship volleyball program. He did that and more in a short time. When he came back to us a second time as a polished head Coach with great pedigree, he brought that same enthusiasm which led to even greater success. The Spartans will find that they have not only Hired a great Coach but a better person. He is a true mentor and role model for student-athletes.”

Jennifer Weiss, Harvard Women’s volleyball head coach

“The San José State volleyball family, administration, and alumnae will be in great hands with Todd as their new leader. He is a skilled technician with a brilliant volleyball mind. He Trains his Athletes with Dedication and commitment in developing their skills. San José State will be proud to have him as their new leader and Ambassador for the university.”

Marie Zidek, DePaul Women’s volleyball head Coach

“Todd has built a Championship career on recruiting and development. He is one of the best in the business at helping players reach their potential on and off the court and does so with high integrity. Great hire for SJSU.”

