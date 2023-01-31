San José State Names Gary Hodge Head Coach for Beach Volleyball

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Gary Hodge has been named head Coach for beach volleyball and Assistant Coach for indoor volleyball at San José State, announced by the Director of Athletics Jeff Kony it’s Tuesday. Hodge will lead the SJSU beach volleyball program after serving as the beach volleyball coach at Saint Mary’s over the past four seasons and tallied a record of 52-42.

“Our beach program will be in tremendous hands,” said the SJSU head volleyball coach Todd Kress. “Gary will work diligently to build a Championship program and cultivate a Championship culture while building life-long relationships with our student-athletes. I feel fortunate to have someone joining us with the skill set, passion and energy that Gary brings.”

“I have admired both the beach and indoor volleyball teams at San José State for the 16 years that I have been coaching in the Bay Area,” said Hodge. “I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity that Coach Kress has given me. He is a great coach, and an even better person, and I look forward to learning from him. I truly believe that we can continue to build San José State into one of the top volleyball destinations in the nation. I would also like to thank my Saint Mary’s College family for five of the best years of my coaching life; specifically Rob Browning, Albert Ahedo, Cintia Angus, Kami Gray, and all of the players who made my time there so very special.”

Hodge just finished his 16th season of coaching youth and collegiate volleyball in the Bay Area.

The Gaels went 12-11 in 2021 and took down 11th-ranked Pepperdine at the Stanford Invitational along the way (4/17).

Five Gaels were chosen for the All-WCC team in 2021.

Hodge enjoyed immediate success with the Gaels in 2019 with a 20-9 record.

Six Gaels Landed on the All-WCC team in 2019.

Hodge has received certifications from the NFHS, ASEP, PCA, AVCA, and USAV indoor and beach volleyball programs.

Hodge’s playing career began with seven years of indoor volleyball as a setter, where his teams won numerous titles, including reaching the Connecticut High School state Championship and New England Regional Club Championship.

Hodge is a two-time all-state selection at setter for his Glastonbury High School team.

He also competed for nine years on the beach, winning 16 Open titles and twice earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Hodge graduated from Cal State East Bay with a degree in Sociology and resides in Oakland with his wife Catherine.

#AllSpartans