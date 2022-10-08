San Jose Earthquakes Soccer — The Santa Clara

The San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer team plays at Paypal Park, right around the corner from campus. For a packed stadium with a vibrant atmosphere and even better food trucks, attending a ‘Quakes game is the way to go.

I attended a game on Saturday, Oct. 1. Despite a completely crowded stadium upon arrival, tickets were cheap and accessible; for the Quakes, $30 will get you front row tickets. The affordable price allowed me to go to the match as a strapped-for-cash college kid, and is huge for community building and revenue.

This particular matchday on October 1st against Minnesota United was key because it included a special Goodbye for club Legend Shea Salinas.

Salinas has played for the Earthquakes for the majority of his professional career, with over 300 appearances for the club. He announced his retirement just two days prior to matchday, and the San Jose soccer fan base undoubtedly felt bittersweet knowing that the Lubbock, Texas native won’t be returning next season.

As the warmup clock on the jumbo screen ticked down to zero, players and fans sorted themselves to prepare for a rendition of the national anthem. The cameras focused on the players, including Salinas, teary-eyed and holding his children’s hands. Finally, the players got in position and the starting whistle blew.

Salinas must have been watching Izzy D’Aquila highlights, drawing inspiration from the fiery forward. They showed out with constant pressure on the defenders, intelligent ball distribution and some silky skill moves throughout the game.

Just ten minutes into the second half, he scored what is now his last goal in front of the home crowd. Man, the place went electric. As the stadium announcer cheered his name, Salinas blew kisses to the crowd and put his jersey back on after an energetic celebration.

The second goal came soon after, with substitute Benji Kikanovic taking advantage of a great pass and sliding the soccer ball smoothly past the sorry Minnesota goalkeeper. And just like that, it was a 2-0 Earthquakes win.

Santa Clara University junior, Tejas Akula attended the match. “It was my first Earthquakes game, it was my first MLS game, and I was Touched when Salinas scored that freekick on his last home game…it was just that perfect ending and it felt so good to be a part of it.”

During the match recap, interim head Coach Alex Covelo Revealed that “Regardless of the season that we’ve had, they did great because it’s not easy and they wanted to have Shea play tonight.” Unfortunately, the Earthquakes will miss out on the post-season playoffs.

Covelo said in a post-match press conference with Earthquakes Communications that he and Shea discussed the plan for matchday, with Covelo even offering Shea a choice between starting the match or coming off the bench to play. “They said to me, ‘Alex, I want to start, I am feeling the butterflies in my stomach,'” said Covelo.

The Earthquakes will begin the 2023 season very soon, after the worst of the winter months are through. For now fans will be buying jerseys, looking forward to new incoming players, and another season of the ‘Quakes. From young talents like Cade Cowell and Nico Tsakiris, to a growing soccer culture in America, there are many exciting things to come at PayPal Park.