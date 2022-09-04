San Joaquin County’s top 10 girls volleyball teams include Calaveras

San Joaquin County’s top 10 girls volleyball teams include Calaveras

High school girls’ volleyball is in full swing in San Joaquin County, and there has been thick competition in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section. From the San Joaquin Athletic Association to the Mother Lode League, there are plenty of teams vying for the title of best volleyball program in the area.

Here is a list of the top 10 teams in the county early in the 2022 season.

More:10 high school girls volleyball players to watch from SJ County

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Calaveras (4-1)

There might be a new top dog in the Mother Lode League as Calaveras is aiming for the top with two games remaining before league play. Emerging sophomore middle blocker Chole Martz is doing it all in helping the Redhawks have a dominating start to the season. Martz averages 2.5 kills per set and leads her team with total blocks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button