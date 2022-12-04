San Francisco’s soccer bars gamely deal with the 2022 World Cup
World Cup Fever comes for everyone. Finnegans Wake, a Cole Valley dive bar that no one would confuse for a European ultras’ clubhouse, has been opening at 6:45 am during the tournament — approximately 23 minutes before Sunrise and a little under five hours before it normally opens on weekends. Even two patrons engaged in the quintessentially American argument about whether soccer is fundamentally boring were buzzing off the US men’s team win over Iran, which they had just watched minutes before at Finnegans.
At San Francisco’s true soccer bars, early-morning viewing parties are already the norm.