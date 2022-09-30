San Francisco’s FOG Design+Art Fair Names Exhibitors for 2023 Edition – ARTnews.com

For its ninth edition next year, FOG Design+Art will gather 45 galleries at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture in San Francisco. The fair will run from January 19 to January 23, with a preview Gala on January 18. That Gala will benefit the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and is co-chaired by ARTnews Top 200 Collectors Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg.

The fair will include a mix of blue-chip galleries like David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gladstone Gallery, and Lehmann Maupin, alongside other leading enterprises such as James Cohan, Karma, Kurimanzutto, Matthew Marks, Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, Sprüth Magers, and Tina Kim.

A strong showing of local galleries will also be part of this fair, with exhibitors like Jessica Silverman Gallery, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Altman Siegel, Anthony Meier Fine Arts, Berggruen Gallery, Fraenkel Gallery, and Rebecca Camacho Presents. First-time exhibitors to the fair include LA’s Night Gallery, Milan’s Nilufar Gallery, and a joint Booth from Marc Selwyn Fine Art of Los Angeles and Gió Marconi of Milan.

Recently, there has been chatter about the state of San Francisco’s art market, after a New York Times article, pegged to the recent closures of Gagosian and Pace’s Bay Area outposts, that characterized the city’s art market “struggle[ing] in the shadow of Los Angeles.” Both the local outfit the San Francisco Standard and the New York–based Hyperallergic published articles pushing back against the Times article’s thesis.

In a statement, Douglas Durkin, a member of FOG’s steering committee, said, “Each year our list of exhibitors somehow manages to top the year before. With carefully curated exhibitions and really thoughtful presentations of truly outstanding works for art and design, we couldn’t be more thrilled with this year’s presentation. FOG is such an important part of the cultural vitality of San Francisco, and we feel so honored to be able to bring such an outstanding fair to our city this year, and to Anchor the always Fantastic SF Art Week.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces
Altman Siegel San Francisco
Andrew Kreps Gallery / Casemore Kirkeby New York / San Francisco
Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco
Berggruen Gallery San Francisco
Crown Point Press San Francisco
David Zwirner New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London
Demisch Danant New York
Fergus McCaffrey New York
Fraenkel Gallery San Francisco
Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris
Gallery FUMI London
Gladstone Gallery New York, Brussels, Rome, Seoul
Haines Gallery San Francisco
Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz, Zurich, London, Somerset, Monte Carlo
Hosfelt Gallery San Francisco
Hostler Burrows New York
James Cohan New York
Jenkins Johnson Gallery San Francisco, New York
Jessica Silverman San Francisco
KARMA New York
disciplined Mexico City, New York
Lebreton San Francisco
Lehmann Maupin New York, Seoul, London
Luhring Augustine New York
Magen H Gallery New York
Marc Selwyn Fine Art / gi
Marconi		 Los Angeles / Milan
Marian Goodman Gallery New York
Matthew Marks Gallery New York
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery New York
Modern Art London
Nathalie Karg Gallery New York
Night Gallery Los Angeles
Nilufar Gallery Milan
Pace Gallery New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
East Hampton, Palm Beach
Patrick Parrish Gallery New York
pt.2 Gallery Oakland
R & Company New York
Ratio 3 / Nonaka-Hill San Francisco / Los Angeles
Rebecca Camacho Presents San Francisco
Salon 94 Design New York
Sarah Myerscough Gallery London
Sprüth Magers Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Berlin, London
Talwar Gallery New York
Tina Kim Gallery New York
Volume Gallery Chicago

