San Francisco at Portland: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Francisco at Portland: Free Live Stream College Basketball

San Francisco heads north to Portland on Thursday night to take on the Pilots. The Dons come into Thursday fresh off a tough 72-70 win over Loyola Marymount. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and got them their first win in the WCC this year. They now sit 12-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Dons have played well at times this year as they knocked off No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 and also nearly upset No. 9 Gonzaga last Thursday, but they are still looking to find more consistency. Thursday, they hope they can start to get on that track when they take on a Portland team still looking for its first WCC win of the year.



