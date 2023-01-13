San Francisco at Portland: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Francisco heads north to Portland on Thursday night to take on the Pilots. The Dons come into Thursday fresh off a tough 72-70 win over Loyola Marymount. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and got them their first win in the WCC this year. They now sit 12-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Dons have played well at times this year as they knocked off No. 25 Arizona State 97-60 and also nearly upset No. 9 Gonzaga last Thursday, but they are still looking to find more consistency. Thursday, they hope they can start to get on that track when they take on a Portland team still looking for its first WCC win of the year.

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream San Francisco at Portland in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pilots enter Thursday’s home game on a five-game losing streak, the last three of which have come against WCC foes.

The Pilots have opened conference play with losses to Loyola Marymount, BYU and Saint Mary’s. None of the games have been particularly close as they had dropped each by at least 13 points.

It has been a tough start to WCC play, but Thursday, they hope getting back on their home court can help them get that first win.

Regional restrictions may apply.