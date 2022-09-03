San Francisco 49ers Fantasy football notes

The 49ers are a fascinating team for a variety of reasons. That doesn’t change when entering the realm of fantasy football. There’s a very real scenario where the 49ers have a productive offense without any super reliable Fantasy options.

Let’s Sift through some of the 49ers’ biggest Fantasy questions to see if we can find some kind of reliable answers:

The Jimmy Garoppolo factor



Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let the return of Garoppolo affect any decisions on Trey Lance. Fantasy Pros have Lance as the QB13 in their Consensus average draft position (ADP), which sounds about right for the 49ers’ QB. His value was always going to be in his ceiling, which is why he’s going ahead of players like Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. Proceed with caution on Lance as a runner. The club probably doesn’t want him running it eight-plus times per game if they can help it. All of this was the case before Garoppolo entered the fold though.

For people not believing in Lance, Garoppolo might be worth a late-round flyer to stash at the end of the bench in two-quarterback leagues. There’s a chance Lance really struggles and Garoppolo becomes a factor, but if he looks okay through the first three or four weeks it’s probably safe to ditch that experiment.

Which running back(s)?



Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Mitchell is going as the RB21 per Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP, which feels right. Health is a question mark for Mitchell after he played just 11 games last year, but it’s worth noting he was still eighth in the NFL in rushing last year despite being limited by injury. He’ll be the No. 1 back again this year with big-time breakout potential. Mitchell could win Leagues if he’s healthy in an offense that figures to run it well over half the time.

What’s going on behind Mitchell is more interesting. San Francisco has Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason behind the starter. Wilson should get first crack at the RB2 role which could see legitimate action if the 49ers are running it 35-plus times per game. He’s actually going after Davis-Price per Fantasy Pros and in more shallow leagues is undrafted. Both Wilson and Davis-Price are worth snagging in the last few rounds and seeing which emerges as the more effective playmaker. The same goes for Mason, although he’ll likely be available on waivers until an injury or something occurs in front of him on the depth chart.

It’s risky to reach for a 49ers RB, but all the players after Mitchell will likely be available with one of the last two or three picks in a draft. That’s a good time to try to find some value Deeper on a depth chart.

Down on Deebo … sort of



Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel is going inside the top 25 in most drafts. That might be too early. He’s had a tough time building a rapport with Lance, and the routes he thrives in are routes Lance has a hard time connecting on. Accuracy woes from the QB could dramatically diminish Samuel’s receiving numbers. Not to mention he’s unlikely to pick up where he left off as a runner. Samuel averaged nearly seven carries per game over the final eight last season. Chances are the 49ers won’t give him that level of workload this year. He’s absolutely worth drafting still, but don’t reach for him since it’s unlikely he replicates his Monster 2021 season, and there are a ton of factors that point to a significant dip in Fantasy production.

Don’t reach for Kittle



Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end is a difficult spot in Fantasy since the drop off is so steep outside of the top five. Kittle is going as the TE4 and 41st overall. Lance’s accuracy is a potential problem for all the 49ers’ pass catchers in fantasy, but that’s true for Kittle especially who’s thrived on finding space in short-to-intermediate areas of the field and creating yards after the catch. We’ve already seen Lance miss an easy throw to Kittle in the preseason.

On the other hand, play-action bootlegs where Kittle is running alone in space should be a staple of the 49ers’ offense so he could see plenty of action there if he becomes a safety valve for Lance.

The biggest issue facing Kittle from a Fantasy standpoint though might be San Francisco’s Offensive line. Their struggles up front may force the 49ers to work their TE as a Blocker more often than usual, which could limit how often he’s running routes.

Kittle is an excellent player, but there are a ton of factors that indicate early 40s is a touch too early for him in Fantasy football this year.

Defense wins Championships



(AP Photo/John Hefti)

If your league has defenses and you don’t feel like streaming a defense every week – the 49ers are worth snagging. They should rack up a ton of sacks and generate a ton of turnovers. There’s a tough stretch where they face the Chiefs, Rams and Chargers in the middle of the year, but this is a good group that should be productive for Fantasy players.