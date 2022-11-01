San Francisco 49ers don’t expect to be active

The 49ers already swung one major trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated that’ll likely be it for the team’s moves in the trade market.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday reported that teams were calling about running back Jeff Wilson Jr., but it’s hard to imagine the team getting what they’d want for him. Shanahan said they’d listen to calls, but he thinks the team won’t change before the 1:00pm Pacific Time deadline on Nov. 1.

“I think we’re pretty set, but we listen to a call on anybody,” Shanahan said. “We’re never not going to listen to people. I’d be surprised if anything goes down, but until the deadline, we’re always listening.”

If a team wants to make an Outrageous offer to San Francisco for a player like Wilson, they’d surely take it. They may not be willing to move off the RB for a sixth-round pick, but if a team comes over the top with something like a third or fourth, they might be more apt to make a deal.

There are still opportunities to make additions after the trade deadline via free agency. A player like Odell Beckham Jr. is available and might be enticing to San Francisco if they feel like they need to add a playmaker. As for the trade deadline though, don’t expect the 49ers to be active.