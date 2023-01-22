San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is ‘Ready’ to Become an NFL HC

Denver Broncos fans are trying to remain patient in anticipation of who will become the team’s next head coach. Taking the measured approach appears to be the chosen tactic of the Broncos CEO Greg Penner.

Of course, former New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton remains the No. 1 target, but the Broncos are also continuing to work through their list of other candidates. One especially intriguing option is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who has leapt to prominence on account of how he’s managed to marshal the league’s top-ranked unit.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button