San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL draft picks: Projected comp Picks

The 49ers’ penchant for acquiring third-round compensatory picks via the NFL’s expanded Rooney Rule has left them rife with additional Day 2 picks. They’re projected to snag three more thanks to their offseason additions and losses.

An official formula for comp Picks is unknown, but it includes a combination of players lost in free agency, players gained in free agency, and their performance.

Over the Cap’s Nick Korte offered his projections for comp picks in the 2023 draft. San Francisco is expected to gain a fifth-round pick for defensive lineman DJ Jones, a sixth-round choice for DL ​​Arden Key and a seventh-rounder for cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Jones and Williams signed with the Broncos, while Key landed with the Jaguars.

Here’s what the 49ers’ Picks would look like if Korte’s projections are correct:

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 5

Round 5 (via MIA)

Round 5 (compensatory)

Round 6 (compensatory)

Round 7

Round 7 (via DEN)

Round 7 (compensatory)

San Francisco added another third-round comp pick when the Titans hired 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their general manager.

They wouldn’t add another in this year’s draft if defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is hired as a head coach. The two selections they’d receive with his hiring would be dispersed into 2024 and 2025. If Ryans is not hired, the 49ers would receive another pick in 2024 for the Carthon hire.