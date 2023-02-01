San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

San Diego State vs Boise State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Friday, February 3

San Diego State vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Friday, February 3

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Boise State (18-5), San Diego State (17-5)

Boise State vs San Diego State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

New year, new teams, but Boise State won all three games last year against the Aztecs and come into this on a hot streak winning eight of its last nine with the only loss in overtime at New Mexico.

San Diego State might have a killer brand of defense, but Boise State’s is better. It’s dominating at stopping the three, it’s holding up well on the inside, and it’s No. 1 in the Mountain West in field goals and scoring D.

It doesn’t necessarily slow things down offensively, but it’s been great at finding the right shot, and doesn’t have a Massive turnover problem, and it has the rebounding ability to keep up with the killers the Aztecs have on the glass.

But…

Why San Diego State Will Win

San Diego State has started to open it up a bit.

This isn’t the slow-and-go team of the last few years, doing a good job at cranking up the offense in bunches with more production from three. At the same time, the team is doing an amazing job of generating second chance points with a ton of offensive rebounds.

Five. That’s how many Offensive boards it got against Nevada on Tuesday night, and it proved costly as the game got away late in the 75-66 loss that was closer than the final score might show.

It’s an inconstant bunch that’s unbeatable when it turns its game up a few notches, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can San Diego State keep the intensity up for a full 40 minutes?

It’s 11-1 in Viejas, but that one loss to New Mexico came when it lost on the boards. Boise State has to dominate on the glass, and it’s not going to do that on the Offensive end.

This isn’t a deep Bronco team, and it’s going to prove costly as the game goes on. It’ll be a tough, tight game, but eventually the Aztec bench is going to matter as it pulls out a thriller.

San Diego State’s inside guys will hold up late.

Boise State vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 73, Boise State 68

Must See Ranking: 4

– CFN Fearless Predictions



