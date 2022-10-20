San Diego State Selected Mountain West Men’s Basketball Preseason Favorite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State has been Predicted to win the 2022-23 Mountain West regular-season title as voted by select media and announced Wednesday morning ahead of the Conference’s virtual media days.

The Aztecs received 16 first-place votes and earned 216 points in the 2022-23 MW Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish. SDSU Returns six letterwinners from last year’s squad, including four starters Matt Bradley, Lamont Butler, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah. Joining head Coach Brian Dutcher and the Aztecs in 2022-23 are five newcomers, headlined by MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year Darrion Trammell.

Wyoming was picked second in the preseason poll with 204 points and the remaining four first-place votes, while Boise State was selected third with 166 points.

Colorado State was chosen to finish fourth with 156 points, New Mexico fifth with 136 points, UNLV sixth with 110 points and Fresno State seventh with 101 points. Utah State is eighth with 96 points, Nevada ninth with 73 points, San José State is 10th with 35 points and Air Force is 11th with 27 points.