San Diego Stanford: Free Live Stream Women’s Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Diego Stanford: Free Live Stream Women's Volleyball Tournament

San Diego will look to continue its impressive season on Saturday when it battles No. 1 Stanford in the regional finals. The Toreros have been awesome this year. going 30-1 and coming into Saturday on a country-best 27-match winning streak. Their only loss of the year was to No. 3 Louisville back on Sept. 2. The Toreros have been perfect since that match and have only gone to five sets three times during their streak. Saturday, they will get tested by a very good Stanford team, but they will be looking to pull off the upset and make it to the Final Four.

