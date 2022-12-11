San Diego Stanford: Free Live Stream Women’s Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

San Diego will look to continue its impressive season on Saturday when it battles No. 1 Stanford in the regional finals. The Toreros have been awesome this year. going 30-1 and coming into Saturday on a country-best 27-match winning streak. Their only loss of the year was to No. 3 Louisville back on Sept. 2. The Toreros have been perfect since that match and have only gone to five sets three times during their streak. Saturday, they will get tested by a very good Stanford team, but they will be looking to pull off the upset and make it to the Final Four.

How to Watch San Diego vs Stanford in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream San Diego vs Stanford in Women’s College Volleyball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Cardinal also come into Saturday on a long winning streak as they have been victorious in 21 straight. They started the year just 6-4, but have been impressive since.

It has continued in the tournament as they have beaten Pepperdine 3-1 in the first round and then swept through LSU and No. 5 Houston in the second and third rounds.

The Cardinal have looked great so far, but they must now take on a Toreros team that comes in very confident and won’t be intimidated by them.

This should be a great match between two of the hottest teams in college volleyball.

Regional restrictions may apply.