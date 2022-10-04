San Diego leaders celebrate opening of Joint-Use Soccer Field in Stockton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego community leaders on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the area’s first-ever joint-use Athletic field.

The Stockton Joint-Use Field project, located on 415 31st Street, includes a turf soccer field, basketball courts, a track and a playground. Also at the field are benches and newly planted trees.

According to city officials, “As part of the Play All Day partnership between San Diego Unified and the City of San Diego, the joint-use field is accessible to the community as a local park after school hours and during school breaks.”

Community leaders, including Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego Unified School District officials, and members of the San Diego Loyal organization, celebrated the opening by having students from King Chavez Primary Academy test it out for themselves.

A second-grade student named Allen talked to ABC 10News about the importance of this field, saying, “We know it was a lot of hard work … we want you to know we really love it! We can now use the field for soccer games and use the field for recess and after school clubs and much more.”

SD Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson explained that the field is not just for students.

“This is where the students can enjoy the facilities during the day and the community can enjoy the facilities after hours and on the weekends,” Jackson said.

There are plans to build 28 more joint use facilities around the county.