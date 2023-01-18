San Clemente Girls Soccer Turns Away San Juan Hills in Crucial Early League Clash

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 17, it was the Tritons’ Camille Brophy who found the open slot, and a San Clemente back four that withstood the relentless pressure.

San Juan Hills couldn’t clear a high Bouncing ball from within its own box, and Brophy connected with her left foot for a deft parabolic loft over the keeper in the 19th minute to give San Clemente the edge over the Stallions, 1-0, in a South Coast League game at Thalassa Stadium.

San Clemente (11-1-4, 1-0-1) handed San Juan Hills (10-1-3, 2-1-0) its first loss of the season by denying the previously high-scoring Stallions on a bevy of opportunities in the box.

San Juan Hills didn’t earn many set-piece opportunities throughout the match, but the Stallions were particularly adept at chucking long throw-ins toward the San Clemente defense. Time and time again, the Tritons’ back line, including the standout head of central defender Malia McMahon, turned away San Juan Hills’ advances.

In the game’s dying minutes, San Juan Hills got three throw-in chances into the San Clemente box, including one that got in deep before being cleared out by Isabella Maselli just before the final whistle.

“Our back four are solid,” San Clemente Coach Stacey Finnerty said. “I can’t even ask for something better, and tonight, Bella just happened to be in that spot. She kept driving on the wide and serving balls in, and then she was getting back. Then, for her last one to save it off the line, and she’s the shortest one back there, for her to get up and head that thing out was impressive.”

San Juan Hills’ back line was equally impressive. Center back Peyton Leonard reversed many San Clemente forays, as the Tritons tried to push up the field. However, San Clemente kept coming as the push and pull of the game in the midfield would allow.

“I think we started reading the game and trying to read what they had, and I think it took us a bit, because we were trying to handle what they were bringing,” Finnerty said. “As we gained momentum and pressured them, then we felt like we could take more chances, and it became more up and down.”

San Clemente kept trying to get out and run, but the Tritons ultimately found their breakthrough by following the bouncing ball.

In the 19th minute, a long ball was played towards the San Juan Hills box, and San Clemente played it in for the chance. Despite several attempts, the Stallions failed to get the ball out, and Brophy was the beneficiary, tracking the ball for a left-footed swipe out of midair. The ball hung high and floated down just over the Stallion ‘keeper’s fingers and under the bar for San Clemente’s Lone goal of the match.

“I just knew I had to put my foot on the ball, and put one on the frame of the goal, and it went in,” Brophy said. “Left foot, so not dominant foot, but it worked out.”

Camille Brophy found a high Bouncing ball with her left foot for a deft loft over the San Juan Hills keeper to provide the Lone goal in a 1-0 win for San Clemente.@SCHSTritons are now 1-0-1 in the South Coast League and hands leader @sjhgirlssoccer its first loss this season. pic.twitter.com/foGaECIXTR — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) January 18, 2023

San Clemente had just one or two more dangerous looks at the net, but nothing came up cleanly, as San Juan Hills swept away every other opportunity. Brophy’s goal was the first allowed by San Juan Hills since Dec. 17.

On the Tritons’ end, goalkeepers Rylie McLeish and Addison Robertson again combined on another clean sheet, San Clemente’s eighth shutout of the season.

Between San Clemente, San Juan Hills and Aliso Niguel (1-2-3, 1-0-1), which played to a 1-1 draw with the Tritons in their league opener on Jan. 12, the South Coast League is already shaping up as another drag-out defensive struggle.

San Clemente is next at Tesoro on Thursday, Jan. 19, and hosts Capistrano Valley on Saturday, Jan. 21. San Juan Hills hosts Aliso Niguel on Thursday and is at Tesoro on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

San Clemente next Locks up with Aliso Niguel on Jan. 26 and plays at San Juan Hills on Jan. 28.

SCHS Alum Lauren Brzykcy Selected in NWSL Draft by San Diego

In attendance for the San Clemente girls soccer team’s win on Tuesday was newly minted national Champion and professional soccer player Lauren Brzykcy.

Fresh off a wild NCAA Championship win with UCLA Women’s soccer, Brzykcy, a 2017 San Clemente graduate, was selected 33rd overall in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft by San Diego Wave FC on Jan. 12.

“I talked to the (San Diego) coaches before and (they said), ‘Yeah, if you’re still available, we’d love to take you,'” Brzykcy said. “By then (late in the draft), I don’t know, I didn’t process it. In my head, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m done,’ and then I heard my name, and I was like, ‘Holy cow! That’s crazy!’ “

Brzykcy had already trained with a few of the San Diego players in pre-draft workouts, including United States national team superstar Alex Morgan, who texted Brzykcy a congratulatory note after being selected.

San Diego Wave FC made the NWSL Playoffs in its inaugural season in 2022 and became the first expansion club to make the Playoffs and win a playoff game. The 2023 NWSL season begins on March 25.

Brzykcy won the NCAA Division 1 Championship with UCLA in December in what she called the wildest game of her career. UCLA scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to tie the match, and in double overtime, the Bruins captured the program’s second national title. Brzykcy made five saves in the match.

