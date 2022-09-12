San Antonio’s Nicky Hernandez Claims Championship’s Goal of the Month Award

TAMPA, Fla. – San Antonio FC’s Nicky Hernandez has earned the USL Championship’s Fans’ Choice Goal of the Month award for August after his remarkable finish from the right flank against Las Vegas Lights FC on August 13 at Toyota Field finished top of the poll conducted over the past weekend .

A midseason arrival on loan from FC Dallas, Hernandez’s second goal of the season was a Spectacular one. The 23-year-old broke into a pass into space on the right between the Lights FC midfield and back line, quickly looked up, saw the goalkeeper cheating off his goal line and delivered a brilliant near-post finish. According to Hernandez, the Strike was inspired by teammate Mitchell Taintor, who suggested the week prior to the game that he kept an eye out for the opportunity.

“This morning, I received a text from our Captain … one of our leaders, Mitch,” said Hernandez at the time. “He texted me, he sent me a video. He’s like, I think it was the Arsenal game. Arsenal against Leicester. Someone shot-crossed it. He’s like ‘dude, you should do this.’ And I’m like ‘bro, I’m going to score tonight and do that.’

“We have the Receipts if you all want them. We’ll send the Screenshots over … He was like ‘try it out man, if it goes in it goes in if it doesn’t it doesn’t.’ So, I credit Mitch on that. I wouldn’t have thought about it. I would’ve just crossed it in.”

Hernandez’s goal earned 52 percent of the poll conducted at USLChampionship.com to claim the award. Detroit City FC’s Connor Rutz took second place with a Spectacular bicycle kick finish against Birmingham Legion FC with 37 percent, while Memphis 901 FC’s Nighte Pickering finished in third on nine percent for his brilliant debut bicycle kick against Hartford Athletic.