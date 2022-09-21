San Antonio’s first Native American Cultural Arts Center and Gallery to open soon

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit devoted to preserving and protecting the culture and traditions of Native American Tribes and other indigenous people who resided in the Spanish Colonial Missions is forming a new center on the city’s East Side.

The American Indians in Texas Spanish Colonial Missions is creating a space filled with community programs, support services and an art gallery.

“I think it’s going to set the tone for how we look at the contributions of American Indian families. The first families of the city,” Ramon Vasquez, executive director of the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions said.

The new site is over 12,000 square feet and is located at 1616 East Commerce Street.

Vasquez says they will provide different services to the community.

“Our San Antonio Fatherhood campaign is where we will be working with young dads, helping with parenting. (We have) our seven-generation doula birthing support services,” Vasquez said.

The campus will also house San Antonio’s first Native American gallery.

Cultural Arts Manager Manuel Davila says the gallery is filling up quickly as people are also donating items.

“There will be rotating exhibits that will happen here, art exhibits. We will have a number of visiting artists come here and curate their own shows for us,” Davila said.

The center is opening its doors to the public in November for their first art show.