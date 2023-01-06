San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons 1/6/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Detroit Pistons invade the AT&T Center to battle the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

The Detroit Pistons have been in decent shape as they’ve won three of their past five games and they will be looking to stay hot after taking down the Warriors in a thrilling 122-119 road win on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 29 points and five assists, Jalen Duren added 18 points and 11 rebounds while Saddiq Bey chipped in with 17 points off the bench. As a team the Pistons shot 48 percent from the field and 16 of 36 from the 3-point line as they went back and forth with the Warriors in a close contest until the final second where Bey drained the game-winner to beat the buzzer and win the game in a thrilling finish.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have been in a real funk as they’ve lost eight of their last 11 games overall and they will be hoping to snap a three-game skid after getting stopped by the Knicks in a 117-114 road loss on Wednesday. Keldon Johnson led the team with 26 points, Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench while Zach Collins chipped in with 16 points on six of six shooting off the bench. As a team, the Spurs shot 50 percent from the field and 11 of 28 from the 3-point line as they clawed their way back from an early 13-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but they let it all go to waste in the end as they scored just five points in the final 4:10 to allow the Knicks to slip away in the end.

Looking at the betting trends, the Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games following a win, 9-4-1 ATS in their last 14 road games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against a team with a losing record. The Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games, 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games against a team with a losing record and 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games following a loss.

Head to head, the under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings in San Antonio, the Pistons are 0-4 ATS in the last four meetings in San Antonio and the Pistons are 1-4 ATS in the last five meetings overall.

The Pistons are still missing Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers, while the Spurs are keeping an eye on Josh Richardson who is listed as questionable for this one. The Pistons have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league, but they’ve started to build some momentum lately and they will be full of confidence after taking down the Warriors in their own building in a thrilling win on Wednesday. The Spurs have really been struggling lately, but they will be liking their chances here as they are 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings overall. It’s hard to split these two teams at this stage of the season, but the Pistons showed glimpses of their potential in their last game and I think they can keep it going with another win here.