San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (27-12) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (13-26) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on KENS and NBCS-BOS. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics
- The Celtics record 118.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 120.6 the Spurs allow.
- When Boston scores more than 120.6 points, it is 19-1.
- San Antonio is 10-7 when giving up fewer than 118.7 points.
- The Spurs’ 111.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Celtics allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
- Boston is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 50.5% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.9% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together an 11-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 30.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
- Marcus Smart contributes with 3.4 boards and 7.3 assists per game in addition to his 11.2 PPG scoring average.
- Tatum leads active Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart averages 1.3 steals per game, while Derrick White swats 0.9 shots per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson averages 21.2 points per game, while also grabbing 4.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.7 assists per game.
- Tre Jones adds 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game to the team’s cause, while Jakob Poeltl records 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is dependable from deep with 2.8 made Threes per game.
- Jones averages 1.4 steals per game, and Poeltl records 1.1 blocks per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Rockets
|
W 126-102
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 116-110
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 123-111
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Thunder
|
L 150-117
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Mavericks
|
W 124-95
|
Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/12/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 122-115
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Nets
|
L 139-103
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 117-114
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Pistons
|
W 121-109
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.