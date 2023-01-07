San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (27-12) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (13-26) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on KENS and NBCS-BOS. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics record 118.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 120.6 the Spurs allow.
  • When Boston scores more than 120.6 points, it is 19-1.
  • San Antonio is 10-7 when giving up fewer than 118.7 points.
  • The Spurs’ 111.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Celtics allow.
  • San Antonio has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
  • Boston is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots higher than 50.5% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.9% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.
  • San Antonio has put together an 11-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

