San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Boston Celtics (27-12) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (13-26) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on KENS and NBCS-BOS.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Celtics

The Celtics record 118.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 120.6 the Spurs allow.

When Boston scores more than 120.6 points, it is 19-1.

San Antonio is 10-7 when giving up fewer than 118.7 points.

The Spurs’ 111.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer points than the 112.9 the Celtics allow.

San Antonio has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Boston is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Celtics are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 50.5% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.9% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together an 11-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 30.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Marcus Smart contributes with 3.4 boards and 7.3 assists per game in addition to his 11.2 PPG scoring average.

Tatum leads active Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart averages 1.3 steals per game, while Derrick White swats 0.9 shots per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson averages 21.2 points per game, while also grabbing 4.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.7 assists per game.

Tre Jones adds 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game to the team’s cause, while Jakob Poeltl records 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is dependable from deep with 2.8 made Threes per game.

Jones averages 1.4 steals per game, and Poeltl records 1.1 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Rockets W 126-102 Mold 12/29/2022 Clippers W 116-110 Mold 1/1/2023 Nuggets L 123-111 Away 1/3/2023 Thunder L 150-117 Away 1/5/2023 Mavericks W 124-95 Away 1/7/2023 Spurs – Away 1/9/2023 Bulls – Mold 1/11/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/12/2023 Nets – Away 1/14/2023 Hornets – Away 1/16/2023 Hornets – Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2022 Knicks W 122-115 Mold 12/31/2022 Mavericks L 126-125 Mold 1/2/2023 Nets L 139-103 Away 1/4/2023 Knicks L 117-114 Away 1/6/2023 Pistons W 121-109 Mold 1/7/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/9/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/11/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/13/2023 Warriors – Mold 1/15/2023 Kings – Mold 1/17/2023 Nets – Mold

