San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics 1/7/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs meet Saturday in NBA action at the AT&T Center. The Boston Celtics have won 5 of their last 7 games. The San Antonio Spurs have lost 6 of their last 9 games.

The Boston Celtics are averaging 118.7 points on 47.8 percent shooting and allowing 112.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting. Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.7 points and 8.2 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.9 points and 3.3 assists. Malcolm Brogdon is the third double-digit scorer and Marcus Smart is grabbing 3.4 rebounds. The Boston Celtics are shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc and 82.6 percent from the free throw line. The Boston Celtics are allowing 35.7 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The San Antonio Spurs are averaging 111.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting and allowing 120.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting. Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, while Devin Vassell is averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists. Tre Jones is the third double-digit scorer and Jakob Poeltl is grabbing 9.3 rebounds. The San Antonio Spurs are shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc and 73.1 percent from the free throw line. The San Antonio Spurs are allowing 39.3 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games played on 1 days rest and 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 road games. The Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games and 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games playing on 0 days rest. The under is 10-3-1 in Celtics last 14 road games. The over is 12-1 in Spurs last 13 overall. The Celtics are 1-5 ATS in the last 6 meetings in San Antonio and 7-19-1 ATS in the last 27 meetings.

The San Antonio Spurs have been a mess all season long, and now they’re on the end of a back to back, which isn’t good. The Boston Celtics are showing signs of returning to form, and there’s no excuse for them here. The Spurs are terrible, and that includes losing at home by an average of 7.5 points. It’s the chalk or pass for me.