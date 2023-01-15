San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl Drawing ‘Significant’ Trade Interest

The San Antonio Spurs are among the various NBA teams that will be monitored as possible sellers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Atop the list of trade candidates drawing interest from around the league is Jakob Poeltl.

Poeltl, 27. is playing in the final season of his current contract — making him a natural trade candidate for a Rebuilding Spurs organization. He’s averaging 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game this season.

