Luka Doncic produced the NBA’s first-ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Doncic’s historic performance before the team’s 122-115 win over the Knicks on Thursday, given that San Antonio will host the Mavs on Saturday.

“There’s always something in our lives that makes you say, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’ That was one of them for sure.

“I was thinking about — what, Doncic had 60-20-10, so 90? Has anyone ever scored 90 on a stat like that? Wow. Incredible. … Maybe Wilt?”

At the end of Popovich’s availability, he jokingly exclaimed that the Spurs’ goal against the Mavs: “50 is going to be our goal. We’re holding Luka under 50. Quote.”

The Spurs likely will struggle to contain Doncic and the Mavs considering they rank last in the NBA in defensive rating at 118.5. What that means is that no other team is giving up more points per 100 possessions than San Antonio this season. There isn’t an ideal on-ball defender

Devin Vassell is doubtful to play due to left knee soreness, which gives the Spurs one less wing defender at their disposal. They will need Jakob Poeltl to Anchor the defense and he’s impactful in doing so, but Doncic’s ability to pick teams Apart playing out of ball screens could pose challenges for San Antonio.

Doncic has averaged 27.9 points, 9.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 14 games versus the Spurs in his career. His career-high against San Antonio Featured 42 points with a triple-double in 2019.

