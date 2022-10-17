San Antonio is the first community to reach the House America goal

San Antonio is the first community in the US that has exceeded its goal to house 1,500 people experiencing homelessness as part of a federal initiative, officials announced Monday.

San Antonio found housing for 1,642 people since the Biden Administration launched the House America initiative in October last year. It calls for local and statewide leaders to use a “housing first” approach when spending federal coronavirus Pandemic relief Grants targeted at reducing homelessness.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and dozens of US leaders took the pledge last year.

