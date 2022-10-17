San Antonio is the first community to reach the House America goal

San Antonio is the first community in the US that has exceeded its goal to house 1,500 people experiencing homelessness as part of a federal initiative, officials announced Monday.

San Antonio found housing for 1,642 people since the Biden Administration launched the House America initiative in October last year. It calls for local and statewide leaders to use a “housing first” approach when spending federal coronavirus Pandemic relief Grants targeted at reducing homelessness.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and dozens of US leaders took the pledge last year.

“Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” said Marcia L. Fudge, secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development via livestream at a press conference Monday.

“No community has ever solved homelessness by … sweeping and moving encampments from one area to another,” Fudge said. “To solve homelessness, we must offer people the housing support and services they so desperately need.”

The “housing first” approach does exactly what the name implies: providing housing first, so that people are stable enough to address the underlying causes of their homelessness, such as mental and physical illness, debt, domestic violence situations and unemployment. Other approaches prioritize emergency shelters or require sobriety and/or participation in other services before housing individuals.

The local goal, set by the city’s Human Services and Neighborhood and Housing Services departments, also calls for having an additional 860 housing units in the pipeline for the unhoused population by the end of this year.

“By spring, we’ll hit the mark,” Nirenberg said. “The unprecedented federal resources our community received enabled us to demonstrate that San Antonio is a model city of Addressing homelessness and housing instability through a compassionate, housing first approach.”

A portion of the $150 million 2022-2027 housing bond funding could be used to build permanent supportive housing, meaning housing that also provides access to medical care and other assistance for people who have experienced chronic homelessness.

The House America initiative largely tracks with the city’s existing plan to reduce homelessness. It also benefited in part from the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless’ goal to house 500 people experiencing homelessness by the end of 2021.

Despite reaching these goals, hundreds of people are still experiencing homelessness in the community.

“We know that there’s a human behind the number, the 1,642 people that we housed during this campaign… they’re us,” said Kim Jeffries, president and CEO of Haven for Hope, the city’s largest shelter and resource hub. “We’re seeing unprecedented numbers of families still at Haven for Hope today.”