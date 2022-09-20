San Anselmo approves public art review process

The San Anselmo Town Council has decided in a split vote to eliminate the ability to appeal council-approved public art projects.

The council voted 3-2 last week to approve an eight-step public art review process, with Councilmembers Eileen Burke and Ford Greene dissenting.

Greene had made a motion to approve a review process that included the ability to appeal, and Burke seconded it. However, Vice Mayor Steve Burdo put a countermotion on the table removing an appeal process.

They said that allowing an appeal process could “invite appeals for things that otherwise wouldn’t be appealed.”

Burke said that in her two years on council, she could only remember three Planning Commission appeals that were brought to a public hearing, and that she did not think there would be many public art project appeals.

Her concern, she said, was that according to the eight-point review process, the arts commission would be able to terminate a contract with an artist at any time. She said the artist should have the right to appeal that decision to the council.

“I think that because art is so subjective that it shouldn’t be in the hands of strictly the commission,” Burke said. “It shouldn’t be in the hands of appointed officials, it should be in the hands of elected officials. The buck should stop with us.”

Mayor Alexis Fineman said that the difference with Planning Commission appeals is that those are appeals to trigger a public hearing before the Town Council in cases when the council is not already involved in the approval process.

The new public art review process already requires the council to give pre-approval and final approval of all public art projects, she said. If there was an appeal, Fineman said, “then we have the exact same hearing.”

“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Fineman said.

The public arts review process was proposed after officials recognized shortcomings in the framework of the arts commission when it began Pursuing larger projects, such as Utility boxes. That project involved enlisting artists to place original paintings on 11 utility boxes across town.

The new program requires that the Town Council receive a presentation of an art proposal to give an informal blessing to the commission to continue with its plan.

The review process also requires the town’s planning director or Planning Commission to check the proposal to ensure compliance with town ordinances; that the arts commission work with staff to establish guidelines for each project; and that Neighbors within 300 feet of the proposed site are notified at least 10 days before public hearings, among other rules.

“I think having a process like this is going to be really helpful,” said Kathy Edwards, chair of the arts commission, noting that the panel “has run into some wrinkles.”