Samuelsson Leads Women’s Golf in Opening 36 of Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Charlotte’s Maia Samuelsson sits just outside the Dick McGuire Invitational’s top-10 after 36 holes of action on Monday. The 49ers, as a team, are tied for 16th in their season-opening event.

SAMUELSSON SOLID START

Samuelsson started the year off with a three-under 69 in the opening round with six birdies during the shotgun start finishing with four of those six during the final eight holes. In round two, Samuelsson bounced back from a slow start playing the final 12 holes at two-under par to shoot 72.

MOODLEY IN SECOND

Kaiyuree Moodley posted the second-best day for the 49ers with a two-over 74 to start and improving one shot better with a 73 in the second. Four birdies in round one, including three-straight on 16-18, followed by four more in the second round, three in a five-hole stretch to get the round going, led to her 73.

NEWCOMERS DEBUT

Caitlin Evans-Brand made her 49ers debut with a 79 (+7) followed by a five-over 77 in round two. Evans-Brand knocked down a birdie in each round, one on the par four 13th and the other on the par four 17th. Polina Marina and Jette Schulze made their Collegiate debuts with first round 83’s (+11) each Converting a birdie in round one. Schulze bested Marina by a shot in round two with a 77 (+5) that included the Niners only eagle of the day on the par five 14th. Schulze added another closing birdie on the fifth while Marina registered her two birdies midway through her second round.

FINAL ROUND TUESDAY

Charlotte will be paired with Iowa and individual competitors for Tuesday’s final round. The shotgun start will send the Niners off holes 15-17 beginning at 9:30 am eastern. Live scoring will be available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.