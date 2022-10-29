Samuel Njoku: Ravens Now Pose Threat to Rest of NFL

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are finally finding ways to close out football games, which could mean serious trouble for the rest of the NFL.

Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 27-22 to move to 5-3 on the season and stay atop the AFC North. But it’s how they accomplished the task that should be worrying their competition.

Lamar Jackson showed up in a big way against Tampa Bay going 27 for 38 with 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. What’s even more impressive was that he was able to accomplish this without Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman for the majority of the contest due to injury.

