Samuel M’Pemba to Georgia among this week’s Power Five commitments

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country are announcing their respective college decisions.

During the week of Dec. 3-9, there were 38 players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including 33 prospects in the 2023 class and five underclassmen. Eight of the players who committed this week are rated as four-star prospects, headlined by the nation’s No. 1 running back.

The list of Power Five schools that Secured at least one commitment this week includes (in alphabetical order): California, Colorado (2), Florida, Georgia (3), Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas (2), Kansas State, Kentucky , Miami (2), Michigan, Mississippi State (3), Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah (2), Vanderbilt (2), Virginia (2), Washington State and West Virginia.

With that in mind, scroll down to take a look at the prospects who committed to a Power Five program over the past week, starting with the 2023 prospects and concluding with the underclassmen.