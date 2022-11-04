Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 Returns to the best Amazon price yet from $299

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Golf Edition at $299 shipped. Regularly $329, this is only the second-time we have seen the Golf Edition marked down on Amazon and matching the lowest we have tracked there – the larger 44mm is also on sale for $329.99 shipped. While we did see the standard model drop to $230 last month, it is now selling for $249, down from the regular $280 shipped for comparison’s sake. While today’s lead deal might seem like an off-season one, if you have a golfer on your shopping list this year it might be worth considering. Alongside all of the features you will find on Galaxy Watch 5, this one sports smart caddy pin direction functionality, club shot distance, and voice guide to walk “you through your hole with distance to the pin, pin location, and more.” Get a complete breakdown of the standard model in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to slap a Wear OS device on your wrist is with something like the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch. Currently marked down to $170 shipped at Amazon with a $130 on-page couponthis one delivers a bevy of fitness and health tracking as well as built-in GPS, barometer, and 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Prefer an Apple Watch instead? Check out the deals we have live right now below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition features:

The golf themed watch design sports a matching two-tone band, exclusive watch face, and stylish green home button — designed with exclusive colors made for the course; With Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition, it’s always tee time. New premium features* are the pin direction guide which shows how to address the pin like a pro, distance guide displays club shot distance, and voice guide walks you through your hole with distance to the pin, pin location and more. Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI)

