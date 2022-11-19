Samsung launches ‘Galaxy Goal Challenge’

Celebrating the exuberance of the football world cup, Samsung has just launched its unique fan contest “Galaxy Goal Challenge.”

The rule is simple – score as many goals as you can and win exciting prizes at the end of every week, reads a press release.

Although to score goals with Samsung’s Galaxy Goal Challenge, one doesn’t have to make the nets bulge. Players are required to log on to a Microsite with their Facebook account.

Rules, Leaderboards and Reward List will be available on the homepage after logging in. Upon tapping “Play,” players will have to press and hold a football on the screen to trace a circle using their phone camera.

The objective is to draw a perfect “Gol”, and points will hence be accumulated based on the best-drawn Circle by each player. Players must also aim for drawing the best circle within the fastest possible time and keeping the number of attempts to a minimum for better chances at winning.

Each user will get to score ten goals every day. One can also take advantage of the Share Points feature and share own points with friends to earn 20 bonus points.

Based on the total points accumulated over the week, five lucky winners will receive Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices every week. At the end of the campaign, three top winners will receive mega-prize combos.