Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition smartwatch models arrive in the UK

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition and Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition are now available in the UK. The wearable was initially launched last year in South Korea and the US. The devices have a 1.19 or 1.36-in (~30 to 35 mm) AMOLED display protected by Sapphire crystal glass. All models have 1.5 GB + 16 GB memory and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Golf Edition watches have a free lifetime subscription to Smart Caddie, a golfing app with voice guidance for over 40,000 global courses to improve your play. Features can tell you the distance to the green, suggest which club you should use and provide a compass to help you line up your shot. The Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition combines golf tracking and coaching with other health features such as heart rate and blood pressure monitoring. Other tools included in the watch are body composition measurements, Samsung Pay and the SmartThings app.

The entry-level Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition (40mm) has a 284 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition (44mm) has a 410 mAh power pack. The range-topping Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition (45mm) has a 590 mAh battery for up to 80 hours of life with typical use. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition 40 mm and 44 mm models in the UK for £319 (~US$395) and £339 (~US$420), respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition costs £479 (~US$593).