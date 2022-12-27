Samsung Galaxy S22 sales to come short of 30 million sales goal, foldables also in decline

The Galaxy S22 series was expected to strengthen Samsung’s position as a top manufacturer, but sales failed to reach their goal. According to Korean sources, Samsung increased its devices’ ASP (Average Sales Price) by just 2%, while Apple saw a rise of 7%.

Local media and analysts pointed out that Samsung might lose its premium image abroad, as the best-selling model was the super affordable Galaxy A12, while foldable sales also fell short of expectations in the United States. The decrease is expected to continue throughout the holiday period.

According to research, the Galaxy S22 will not be able to reach the goal of 30 million sales before the arrival of Galaxy S23 devices. Even with rising sales of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices, the decline in interest in the classic Flagship is hurting Samsung’s overall results.

Local media pointed out that revenue fell 4% and Smartphone sales share decreased slightly – just 0.2%.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is also taking a major hit on the international scene, especially in North America. DSCC Revealed the new foldable lags behind its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip3, and supply share did not exceed 10% in Canada, the United States, and Asian Neighbors Japan and China.

Source (in Korean)