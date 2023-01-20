Samson girls avenge loss to Cottonwood

Staff Reports



The Samson girls avenged last week’s loss to Cottonwood, beating the Bears 65-46 in high school basketball action Thursday night in Samson.

Brantley Edberg and Shaylei Mock both had 15 points to lead Samson in the Class 2A, Area 2 win, while Holly Warren added 14 and Alli Brooke Godwin 13.

Saniya Keys had 21 points to lead Cottonwood.

Carroll 43, GW Long 31: Taliyah Carter earned 18 points and Ameyah Gray 15 to lead Carroll (16-5), which also got seven rebounds from Aaliyah McCray.

Ally Whitehead led GW Long with 12 points.

On Tuesday, GW Long defeated Barbour County 60-53 with Emma Grace Caraway scoring 22 and both Emma Claire Long and Maleah Long 17 each.

Ariton 33, Northside Methodist 30: Nya Allen had nine points and Lizzy Woodfaulk eight to lead Ariton, which also got 11 rebounds from Anna Kilcrease.

NMA was led by Dana Cool with 16 points.

Dale County 35, Emmanuel Christian 2: Myesa Kennedy had 13 points and Dareion Warren and Adrianna Koonce had six points each to lead Dale County.

Elba 45, Florala 39: A’Lyric Whitfield had 22 points to lead Elba in the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Kyndra Anthony had 19 points for Florala.

Brantley 39, Kinston 27: The Bulldogs lost the Class 1A, Area 2 contest at Brantley.

The Norris Sisters led Kinston. Kaley, a junior, and freshman Twins Camdyn and Lauren all had five points.

Carroll 63, GW Long 46: Zavier Womack had 21 points, Takoda McLeod nine and Lakeith Person and Nate Elliott eight each for Carroll.

Tanner Johnston had 14 points and Brayden Whitehead 11 for GW Long.

Geneva 60, Houston County 36: Kingston Tolbert had 13 points and JaCarious Threat 10 to lead Geneva (14-8) in the Matinee at Houston County.

The Lions were led by Lanard Mullins with 10 points.

Dale County 71, Emmanuel Christian 27: Jamarvion Scott had 14 points, Jyielle Britt had 12 points and Nick McCarter had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dale County, which also got 13 rebounds from Zaryon Cotton.

Charles Henderson 64, 50 Pike Road: Jayden Spearman had 25 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Austin Cross had 11, sparked by three 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans. Jywon Boyd added eight points.

Jayden Cooper had 11 points and Kody Markham 10 for Pike Road.

Cottonwood 60, Samson 43: Kylin Hudson had 19 points and Christian Williams 13 to lead Cottonwood.

Peyton Pitts had 10 points and Coy Ingram nine for Samson.

Ariton 58, Northside Methodist 41: Andyn Garris had 14 points and seven assists, Lawson Leger 13 points and Isaiah Johnson had nine points and 10 rebounds for Ariton, which also had seven rebounds from Landon Tyler.

Braylen Clements had 25 points and Aiden Corbin eight for Northside Methodist.

Florala 71, Elba 56: Alvin Henderson had 12 points and JT Coleman 10 for Elba.

Eric MeMeans had 19 points, Christian Greasham had 18 and Rayshon Coleman 15 for Florala.

Brantley 57, Kinston 52: Jayden Parks had 22 points and Keldric Brown had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Brantley (13-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Carroll boys 38, GW Long 28: Michael Culver had nine points and Christian Purifoy eight to lead Carroll.

Marvin McLeod had nine points and Jeremiah Harrison seven to lead GW Long.