Sammy Wynne Scores First Senior Goal For The U’s – News

Sammy Wynne scored her first senior goal for Oxford United Women on Sunday, but has been helping out the club in more ways than one.

Sammy has been helping out with media at Oxford United as work experience for her University degree. When she’s not winning tackles in midfield, she’s designing graphics, writing stories and filming content.

“I’m loving it. The feeling around the whole club is great. The fact I’ve been given the opportunity to gain some work experience for my uni degree as well has been perfect and I’m very Grateful for that” said Wynne .

Sammy Struck home the fifth goal in Oxford’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup win on Sunday, her first senior goal for United.

“Lacy (Liggett) did all the hard work to be honest! She did well to beat her defender to get to the touch line and then I found myself in space so just held my run. I don’t think I made the cleanest of contact with the ball but I managed to find the bottom corner. It did take an age to go in though, felt like slow motion!”

When asked if it was her best moment in an Oxford shirt, Wynne said

“Absolutely! I was chuffed and happy to contribute for the team win in a historic competition. It was a surreal moment so I couldn’t really believe it and didn’t know how to celebrate but it’s a memory that I’ll always remember .”

Sammy is also the Captain of the Oxford United Women’s Development Squad who are Flying high at the top of their table.

“They’re doing great and I have full confidence in them that they’ll carry on this good form. It’s nice that we all train in the same place so we can have little catch ups” added Wynne.

Sammy and the rest of the Squad now face MK Dons away in the Southern Premier Division Tomorrow night.