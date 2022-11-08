Sammie Puisis – Women’s Basketball

Saw time in 31 games for Florida State with 22 starts, while averaging 22.6 minutes per outing … Averaged 5.8 points per outing and scored double figures in five games along with 2.0 rebounds per contest … Shot a career-best 38.3 percent (62-for- 162) from the floor, including 37.9 percent (44-for-116) from three-point range, and also shot at a career-high 86.7 percent clip (13-for-15) from the free-throw line … Puisis finished the season with 44 three-pointers, making her just the third Seminole in program history to lead her team in Threes for three straight seasons … Fell two points shy of equaling her career-high with a season and team-high 16 points against BYU (Nov . 25), in the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Fla., is 6-for-11 (54.5 percent) shooting from the field, including 4-for-8 (50.0 percent) from behind the three-point stripe … The game against the Cougars was one of two games during the season where she hit four treys, also accomplishing the feat against Boston College e (March 3) in the ACC Tournament first round, going 4-for-5 (80.0 percent) from long distance, and 4-for-6 (66.7 percent) from the field in a 12-point effort … Also had 10 points , three times, against Virginia Tech (Dec. 19), at Louisville (Jan. 27) and at Miami (Fla.) (Feb. 13), and nine points twice against Charleston Southern (Dec. 5) and Wake Forest (Jan. 9) … Had back-to-back season Highs of five rebounds in the final two games of the 2021-22 campaign against NC State (March 4) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament and against Missouri State (March 17) in the NCAA Tournament First Four.

2020-21: Puisis started in all 19 of the Seminoles’ games during the season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 31.4 minutes per outing … Also logged one steal per outing … Recorded four double-figure scoring games … Led Florida State in three-point scoring field goals made for the second straight year, averaging 1.7 makes per game, and became just the eighth Seminole to lead FSU in three-point field goals made in consecutive seasons … Posted a career-high 18 points in a double-overtime win over Clemson (Jan. 21) and had 15 points at Virginia Tech (Dec. 31), draining five three-point field goals in each game … Also scored 12 points, along with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals against Miami (Feb. 14) … Had a pair of nine-rebound performances against Virginia (Dec. 13) and at North Carolina (Feb. 4).

2019-20: Averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest and shot 37.8 percent (56-of-148) in 20.8 minutes played in 31 games with the Seminoles … Led Florida State with 49 three-point field goals, and a 39.8 percent (49-of- 123) shooting from deep, while recording 16 games with multiple three-point field goals made … Her 49 treys made tied for the 18th-most in a season by a Seminole and the most ever by an FSU freshman … She was also just the third FSU freshman to lead her team in three-point field goals and was one of three ACC players to make all four of her three- point field goal attempts in a game, going 4-for-4 (100.0 percent) from long range against LSU (Nov. 9) en route to a then career-high 16 points … Also netted double-figures with 12 points against Pittsburgh ( Feb. 1) and 11 points at Syracuse (Jan. 3).

PREP CAREER: Attended William Mason High School in Mason, Ohio … Led the Greater Miami Conference in scoring with 17.5 points per game, shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc as a senior and knocking down 44 three-point field goals … Averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals , 1.3 assists per game and shot 82.8 percent from the free-throw line … Also averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 assists for the Comets as a junior and 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a sophomore … For her efforts during her senior season, Puisis was named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-America Team, scoring 11 points and hitting a trio of three-pointers in the 2019 All-America game … Was also selected as a Jordan Brand Classic participant … Was rated the 37th best player in America – and the seventh-best at her position – by ESPNW Hoopgurlz her senior year … Was a 2019 First Team Ohio Sports Writers Association selection while also being named to the 2018-19 All-USA Today Ohio Girls Basketball First Team … She concluded her scholastic career by being named a finalist for the Ohio Ms. Basketball award and earned a spot on the 2019 Naismith Award Watch List.

PERSONAL: Is the daughter of Kelly and Edward Puisis … Born in September of 2000 … Has four older siblings, Jack, Andrea, Katie and Eddie, and one Younger sibling, Abbie … Katie played beach volleyball at FGCU and Eddie basketball at Nova Southeastern.

CAREER HIGHS (Through 2021-22)

Points: 18 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)

Rebounds: 9, 2X, last at North Carolina (2/04/21)

Field Goals Made: 6, 3X, last vs. BYU (11/25/21)

Field Goals Attempted: 14 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)

Three-Point Field Goals Made: 5, 3X, last vs. Clemson (1/21/21)

Three-Point Field Goals Attempted: 12 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)

Free Throws Made: 5 vs Virginia Tech (12/19/21)

Free Throws Attempted: 5 vs Virginia Tech (12/19/21)

Assists: 4 at UIC (11/23/19)

Steals: 4 at Miami (FL) (1/05/20)

Blocks: 1, 4X, last vs. Houston (12/12/21)

Minutes: 50 vs. Clemson (1/21/2021)