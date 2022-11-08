Sammie Puisis – Women’s Basketball
2020-21: Puisis started in all 19 of the Seminoles’ games during the season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 31.4 minutes per outing … Also logged one steal per outing … Recorded four double-figure scoring games … Led Florida State in three-point scoring field goals made for the second straight year, averaging 1.7 makes per game, and became just the eighth Seminole to lead FSU in three-point field goals made in consecutive seasons … Posted a career-high 18 points in a double-overtime win over Clemson (Jan. 21) and had 15 points at Virginia Tech (Dec. 31), draining five three-point field goals in each game … Also scored 12 points, along with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals against Miami (Feb. 14) … Had a pair of nine-rebound performances against Virginia (Dec. 13) and at North Carolina (Feb. 4).
2019-20: Averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest and shot 37.8 percent (56-of-148) in 20.8 minutes played in 31 games with the Seminoles … Led Florida State with 49 three-point field goals, and a 39.8 percent (49-of- 123) shooting from deep, while recording 16 games with multiple three-point field goals made … Her 49 treys made tied for the 18th-most in a season by a Seminole and the most ever by an FSU freshman … She was also just the third FSU freshman to lead her team in three-point field goals and was one of three ACC players to make all four of her three- point field goal attempts in a game, going 4-for-4 (100.0 percent) from long range against LSU (Nov. 9) en route to a then career-high 16 points … Also netted double-figures with 12 points against Pittsburgh ( Feb. 1) and 11 points at Syracuse (Jan. 3).
PREP CAREER: Attended William Mason High School in Mason, Ohio … Led the Greater Miami Conference in scoring with 17.5 points per game, shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc as a senior and knocking down 44 three-point field goals … Averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals , 1.3 assists per game and shot 82.8 percent from the free-throw line … Also averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 assists for the Comets as a junior and 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a sophomore … For her efforts during her senior season, Puisis was named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-America Team, scoring 11 points and hitting a trio of three-pointers in the 2019 All-America game … Was also selected as a Jordan Brand Classic participant … Was rated the 37th best player in America – and the seventh-best at her position – by ESPNW Hoopgurlz her senior year … Was a 2019 First Team Ohio Sports Writers Association selection while also being named to the 2018-19 All-USA Today Ohio Girls Basketball First Team … She concluded her scholastic career by being named a finalist for the Ohio Ms. Basketball award and earned a spot on the 2019 Naismith Award Watch List.
PERSONAL: Is the daughter of Kelly and Edward Puisis … Born in September of 2000 … Has four older siblings, Jack, Andrea, Katie and Eddie, and one Younger sibling, Abbie … Katie played beach volleyball at FGCU and Eddie basketball at Nova Southeastern.
CAREER HIGHS (Through 2021-22)
Points: 18 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)
Rebounds: 9, 2X, last at North Carolina (2/04/21)
Field Goals Made: 6, 3X, last vs. BYU (11/25/21)
Field Goals Attempted: 14 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)
Three-Point Field Goals Made: 5, 3X, last vs. Clemson (1/21/21)
Three-Point Field Goals Attempted: 12 vs. Clemson (1/21/21)
Free Throws Made: 5 vs Virginia Tech (12/19/21)
Free Throws Attempted: 5 vs Virginia Tech (12/19/21)
Assists: 4 at UIC (11/23/19)
Steals: 4 at Miami (FL) (1/05/20)
Blocks: 1, 4X, last vs. Houston (12/12/21)
Minutes: 50 vs. Clemson (1/21/2021)