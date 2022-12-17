Sammamish’s Sahalee Awarded Major Women’s Golf Championship | Sport

The PGA of America announced Thursday that Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish has been selected as the site of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, to be held that summer.

“The PGA of America is ecstatic to bring the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the best women players in the world back to a premier venue in the Pacific Northwest,” PGA President John Lindert said in a news release. “Sahalee Country Club was an outstanding host for the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has an excellent record in hosting major championships. We are excited to return to Washington in 2024.”

Brooke Henderson won the 2016 Championship at Sahalee when she defeated then-No. 1 Lydia Ko in a one-hole playoff to win her first major championship.

Sahalee in 1998 also hosted the PGA Championship for men, won by Vijay Singh.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship annually features one of the strongest fields in Women’s golf, according to the release. The 156-player field includes the top eight finishers from the previous year’s LPGA Professionals National Championship, including PGA of America women members if they rank among the eight positions, plus the Winner of the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is a collaboration between the PGA of America, the LPGA and KPMG, which focuses on the development, advancement and empowerment of women on and off the golf course, the release said.

The event, broadcast in partnership with NBC and Golf Channel, connects with a Women’s leadership summit (KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit) and an ongoing charitable initiative (KPMG Future Leaders Program) to inspire and develop new generations of female leaders, according to the announcement.

Amy Banovich, KPMG Seattle office managing partner, added in a statement, “We are thrilled that the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will once again be Hosted at Sahalee Country Club and look forward to coming together for this historic event in 2024. The Championship has had a major impact on Women’s golf in Washington and continues to elevate women on and off the golf course through the Championship, KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit, and KPMG Future Leaders Program.”

Sahalee, designed in 1969 and renovated in 1996, takes its name after the Chinook phrase “High Heavenly Ground,” and is consistently ranked among America’s Greatest courses, according to the release.

“Sahalee is excited to add to our rich history of hosting major championship golf,” Bryan Nicholson, Sahalee’s director of golf, added in the release. “We look forward to welcoming back the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and working with the PGA of America to showcase the Greatest women Golfers in the world at our High Heavenly Ground.”

The 2023 event will be held June 21-25 on the Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.