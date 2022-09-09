Samira Bawumia Literature Prize announces 2022 winners

The Samira Bawumia Literature Prize (SBLP) has announced winners for the 2022 edition.

The Literature Prize is a Biennial writing competition which was launched in 2020 to support and encourage aspiring young Ghanaian Writers while contributing to the growing Ghanaian literary space.

The competition grooms talents through tailored workshops and also exposes their creativity through the publishing of their entries.

The maiden edition was climaxed with the publication of the Anthology “All Ghana a Stage” a compilation of the top 30 winning entries.

As part of activities under the second edition, a writing workshop was organized at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Tamale, in March 2022, to groom participants in areas of creative writing including poetry, imaginative fictional stories and short creative nonfiction.

This year, the SBLP in partnership with the University of Ghana Department of English held the “Evening With” series to bring together experienced writers to share their unique perspectives on engaging and fascinating content in the literary space.

The maiden event was hosted by award-winning Nigerian author, Chigozie Obioma who engaged the audience on the theme “Breaking through the International Literature Space; the art and business of the writing craft”

This year’s competition, according to the organizers, has been a remarkable success. “And we are excited to announce the top three winners of the various categories,” the organizers stated.

Short Fiction: Luther Dewilaa Fembeti, Phinehas Osei, Michael Amankwaa Adu

Non-Fiction:Anna-Maria Poku, Henneh Kwaku Kyereh, Makonk Najah

Poetry: Khadia Alexandra Okai-Koi, Afua Awo Twumwa, Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

The organizers have congratulated the winners and have sent much appreciation to the judges for a successful competition.

Special mention also went to Henneh Kwaku Kyereh for Emerging two-time Winner and Yolanda Kwadey for her second appearance in the top ten for non-fiction category.

Gabriel Awuah Mainoo

The First placed winners will be awarded laptops and cash prizes of ¢5000; the second placed will walk home with ¢3000, and ¢2000 for third-placed winners.

The 4th to 10th place in each category would have ¢1000 each.

Additionally, all top 30 shortlisted entries across all the categories will be published in the 2nd edition of the Anthology “All Ghana a Stage”

The Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) is a not-for-profit organization founded and managed by the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, to improve the lives of women, children, and youth in underserved communities in Ghana through diverse social interventions in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment.

Here is the full list of the top 10 winners for each category in no particular order.

SHORT FICTION

1 Phinehas Osei 2 Luther Dewilaa Fembeti 3 Michael Amankwaa Adu 4 Deladem Adom 5 Elliot John Gyedu 6 Esther Adoma Sarfo 7 Emmanuela Sekoh 8 Charlotte Derby 9 Akua Serwaa Amankwah 10 Kofi Berko

NON FICTION

1 Henneh Kwaku Kyereh 2 Makonk Najah 3 Anna-Maria Poku 4 Marian Oteng 5 Emmanuel Ayamga 6 Eugene Quao 7 Yolanda Kwadey 8 Najat Seidu 9 Stephen Ofotsu Ofoe 10 Francisca Akoto

POETRY