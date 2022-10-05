Samantha Young sets Kills school record, Pirates take late lead in GLC West – Morning Journal

It’s hard to believe, but Rocky River outside hitter Samantha Young is only a junior.

October 4 in a high-stakes match against Westlake, she set a school record with 36 kills to defeat the Demons in four sets after falling to them in five sets earlier in the season.

Final! Rocky River defeats Westlake in the fourth set 25-12. Pirates take first place in GLC West with win 🥇 @MJournalSports @MJournalSports @DemonAthletics pic.twitter.com/4LMCjYx3Um — Mark Perez-Krywany (@MarkPerezK10) October 5, 2022

“(Beating Westlake) feels so good,” Young said. “It was one of our goals this season. We lost to them and Bay in five sets and we knew that we had to come back, win this game to win (the GLC West).”

The Pirates won, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-12, to take first place in the Western Division of the Great Lakes Conference.

As a freshman, Young tied the school record with 32 kills, but it was her junior season that she broke her own record.

Samantha Young Dominates set 2 11 Kills for the junior in Rocky Rivers 25-20 win. Score is tied 1-1. @MJournalSports @DemonAthletics @RRCSActivities pic.twitter.com/7XLsi1F9bo — Mark Perez-Krywany (@MarkPerezK10) October 4, 2022

“I’ve been always trying to beat (the school record) ever since (tying it as a freshman), because I am most competitive with myself. Thirty-six (kills) is amazing,” she said.

Young was at her best when she had 11 of the team’s 15 kills in their second set win.

“We watched film before this and we knew that we had to swing (for the line), because it was all open,” Young said. “I was doing that all night, and we didn’t stop until they stopped us.”

Opportunities opened up for Young as other hitters performed, which was something Rocky River Coach Brittany Norris wanted to emphasize coming into the match.

“I always emphasize to our middles that you have to draw that middle blocker,” Norris said. “Run your route hard, because that’s only going to allow our pin-hitters to possibly have a one-on-one (matchup).”

Sophomore middle hitter Ella Brokaw made big strides behind the service line and at the net. She recorded nine kills, five aces and six blocks on the night.

“(Brokaw) is quick, she is tall, she has a high reach,” Norris said. “It is nice to see her put balls away. Even Madie Shoaf. (Those two and Young) are our go-to (hitters). I tell our Setters that. (Brokaw) is strong up there, and I kept telling her ( that Westlake) is not stopping you right now and she needed to keep swinging.”

Shoaf also finished with nine kills.

Rocky River dropped its first set with a double-hit and it looked like another double-hit would cost them Set 3. However, the Pirates stole the third set and took the momentum to dominate the final set to win.

“The momentum from that third set ending kind of (hurt us),” Westlake Coach Meghan Spriggs said. “We didn’t get off to a great start in the fourth. I think if we did, we would have come out with a little bit more of a spark with more momentum. It could have changed how that set went. (Rocky River ) came out strong and ready to play.”

Rocky River (12-4, 9-2 in GLC-West) will enter their final conference match with the tie-breaker over Bay and Westlake (14-5, 9-2 in GLC-West). A win over Elyria Catholic on Oct. 6 against Elyria Catholic would seal the division championship, setting up a GLC Championship match Oct. 13 with the Winner of the Eastern Division.

Westlake will still have a chance to win the division, but it cannot be done if it doesn’t defeat Fairview on Oct. 6.