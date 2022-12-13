Sam Worthington, The Kid Laroi Among 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala Honorees

Sam Worthington, The Kid Laroi and Miranda Kerr will receive honors for Excellence in their respective fields at the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ceremony, which has celebrated Australian trailblazers for the last two decades.

The Australia-based program hosts events year-round to showcase the country’s leading entrepreneurs and raise donations for the American Australian Association — in particular, its Arts Fund, which provides Scholarships to young American and Australian creatives looking to study artisan crafts in each other’s country .

Worthington will be recognized for Excellence in Film & Television, with Nods to his recurring lead performance as Jake Sully in “Avatar” and its upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Australian singer-songwriter Charlton Howard, better known by his stage name The Kid Laroi, will also be honored for Excellence in Music at the upcoming event. The artist’s collaborative track “Stay,” which he created with Justin Bieber, went on to receive a Grammy Nomination after its release and maintained its No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s top 100 global songs chart for 51 consecutive days in 2021.

Kerr, a supermodel and businesswoman, is set to receive the Honor of Excellence in the Arts for her extensive accolades in the fashion and beauty industries. She was launched into prominence as the first-ever Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007, and founded the skincare line KORA Organics two years later.

The night will also feature a performance from singer Delta Goodrem in tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August 2022 but was a frequent supporter of G’Day USA events.

The 2023 G’day USA Arts Gala is scheduled to take place Jan. 28, 2023.