Sam Smith: Who is taking the Bulls’ final shot this season?

So who’s “the Man?”

“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year Underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.”

About which DeRozan was enthusiastic.

“Man, I mean, a healthy Zach makes our lives a lot easier,” DeRozan added about the same time. “A lot of my load last year was Zach being out. We always talked about making things easier on each other. Being so up and down and not having each other made it tough on both of us. Having a healthy Zach and healthy me makes our job and Everybody’s other job around us a lot easier.

“It can be very exciting and scary for other people,” DeRozan added. “I can’t tell you how many times I talked to him this summer, just checking on him, getting that leg back together. I want to be with a healthy Zach. A full year of that is something I dream about every single night.”

Which makes sense and sounds right.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were the only teammates who were in the NBA’s top 15 in scoring per game during the 2021-22 season.

But, you know, what happens when it’s time for the last shot?

Sure, everyone says that’s a natural equation and whoever has the best opportunity will attempt the shot. Keep the opposition off balance and all that.

But that’s not reality in the NBA.

Even the most theoretically democratic offense in the pro game’s history, the triangle, featured Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant down the stretch.

There was an interesting exchange between Coach Doc Rivers and James Harden that was picked up by NBA microphones during the league’s recent tour of training camps. Rivers is telling Harden, whom 76ers president Daryl Morey has compared to the Greatest scorers in NBA history, that there’s a pecking order on every team. “It isn’t a democracy,” Rivers says.

That’s right, get the ball to Embiid!

No one is suggesting any of the problematic questions surrounding the Bulls are about having two potential 25 points per game scorers. But as the Bulls close their preseason in the United Center against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, one of the larger curiosities is that pecking order.

It’s a reasonably well-established formula in the NBA.

There are few great teams with multiple stars that didn’t have a defined chain of command.

It was easy with the Championship Bulls of the 90s. Not only because of Michael Jordan. Jordan’s running mate, Scottie Pippen, was an ideal fit like gears clicking because he specialized in elements of the game other than scoring.

But the most successful teams in recent years have had clear food chains. Everyone knew to feed the big dog.

It’s always been Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors. Although Curry willingly deferred when they had Kevin Durant. Like Dwayne Wade did when the Miami Heat had LeBron James. Wade has said he realized he needed to back off even if he was the senior player in Miami to allow James to flourish. It was then when Miami started to win titles.

Now in Miami it’s Jimmy Butler, in Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant with Memphis, Luka Doncic with Dallas, Nikola Jokic with Denver. Chris Paul is Vital in Phoenix, but Devin Booker’s getting the ball. There’s not much question among the majority of top NBA teams.

On most of the Greatest teams of the past with multiple Hall of Famers, players knew who was the guy.

The Boston Celtics had Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish; but it was Bird.

Their Rival Lakers had Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but the ball was going to Abdul-Jabbar. It made it easier that Johnson preferred it that way from the start as a facilitator.

The failure to identify the Type A with the Lakers eventually led to the Breakup of the 2000s Lakers when Kobe Bryant had enough of deferring.

The Bulls got a close up look at that calculation last season when they had one of their best wins of the first few months with a Furious comeback last November to defeat the Boston Celtics of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the high scoring wing players.

Afterward, Marcus Smart criticized the pairing, saying, “Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think Everybody’s Scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

That led as the Celtics struggled to reach .500 into January to months of speculation and suggestion that the pair had to be broken up with a trade. It did make for entertaining possibilities… until, you know, the Celtics knocked out everyone in the Eastern Conference Playoffs behind the play of Tatum and Brown and went to the NBA Finals.

So it can and has been done.

DeMar DeRozan takes (and makes) a game-winning shot against the Wizards on New Year’s Day 2022.

Last season, especially in the wake of some of the most remarkable clutch shooting the league has seen in years, the closer role on the Bulls obviously fell to DeRozan. Even by default it had to be DeRozan with LaVine slowed and grounded some by knee problems.

That’s in the past, everyone has said, although DeRozan has been the scoring star of the Bulls three preseason games while LaVine said he’s been easing into the regular season. Which is hardly unusual since the leading scorers for the Pelicans and Nuggets sat out last week when they played the Bulls.

DeRozan has produced with his usual efficiency and desire to play, putting in about 25 minutes in the three games. That’s in line with many of the top scorers, although not so much the 30-plus crowd. He’s averaging 21.3 points, making seven free throws per game with almost five assists, but has yet to shoot a three. He leads the team in scoring.

LaVine is putting in about 22 minutes per game and averaging 7.7 field goal attempts to 12 for DeRozan. LaVine is averaging just 8.7 points, which is sixth on the team and shooting about 39 percent. That will surely change once the season begins.

The potential complication is in some respects about who they are.

By all accounts, they are close friends, although both have families with LaVine and his wife just having their first child. They’ve been consistently supportive of one another without the hints of rivalry some claim to have seen in the past on the Celtics. They regularly promote one another. Although with both their play is best going off their dribble.

DeRozan is 33 years old with his Bulls contract expiring after next season.

LaVine is 27 with a five-year contract that began this season.

Both certainly will say—and have said—it doesn’t matter who scores or shoots, and LaVine has been consistent and repetitive since he’s been with the Bulls that winning transcends everything, and only once you win do you get the appropriate credit. So it shouldn’t be an issue how you get there as long as you do.

Because that’s what it’s all about.