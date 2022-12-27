Sam Pittman says Lance Leipold is a ‘freaking great football coach’

MEMPHIS — Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman spoke Tuesday, ahead of the Razorbacks’ Liberty Bowl Matchup Wednesday against Kansas, and spent some of that time praising what Jayhawks Coach Lance Leipold has been able to accomplish.

Pittman expects Kansas to be motivated because it is the Jayhawks’ first Bowl game since 2008, but also because he considers Leipold to be a “freaking great football coach.” While Kansas has had some good teams in the past, Pittman knows it’s been a while. Pittman said it takes a talented individual to do what Leipold’s done.

“The bottom line is that Kansas is in good hands with him, and hopefully they can keep him for a long time,” said Pittman, whose team is 6-6 this season and 3-5 against the Southeastern Conference. “… Some of the teams that they’ve beaten this year, last year, I think has shown exactly what kind of football Coach and staff and his players, his team, that they have. They’re very fortunate to have him.”

Here’s more on what Pittman had to say about matching up with Leipold’s Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6 in Big 12 Conference):

Sam Pittman won’t make excuses about certain players not being available

A lot has been made about key players who won’t be available for the Razorbacks, whether that’s because they’re turning pro or transferring or just injured. Pittman even voiced concern about his Offensive line depth and the special teams units. But Pittman was also Adamant he’s not going to use that as an excuse in this game.

Pittman said Arkansas still has enough players that they feel can play winnable football. These are guys who’ve been with the team all season. The expectation is to win.

There are similarities between the two programs

Last season saw Arkansas Capture its first winning season since 2016. It saw the Razorbacks win a Bowl game. And the fun they had that year, Pittman feels, is like the fun he sees Kansas having right now.

Pittman said the Jayhawks have high hopes for their future. Getting Bowl eligible is a significant accomplishment. They’re happy for them.

Sam Pittman likes what he sees with Kansas’ offense

It’s no secret the Jayhawks have enjoyed a lot of success this season offensively. In Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s second season, they’ve made a lot of strides. And Pittman has been impressed.

“Running that option off the back end of their zone plays and their stretch plays, that’s a really cool concept,” Pittman said. “Your linebackers can’t fly with the first guy, because if they do I mean that tackle’s going to pin him and we’re in trouble.”

