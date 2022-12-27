Sam Pittman says Lance Leipold is a ‘freaking great football coach’

MEMPHIS — Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman spoke Tuesday, ahead of the Razorbacks’ Liberty Bowl Matchup Wednesday against Kansas, and spent some of that time praising what Jayhawks Coach Lance Leipold has been able to accomplish.

Pittman expects Kansas to be motivated because it is the Jayhawks’ first Bowl game since 2008, but also because he considers Leipold to be a “freaking great football coach.” While Kansas has had some good teams in the past, Pittman knows it’s been a while. Pittman said it takes a talented individual to do what Leipold’s done.

“The bottom line is that Kansas is in good hands with him, and hopefully they can keep him for a long time,” said Pittman, whose team is 6-6 this season and 3-5 against the Southeastern Conference. “… Some of the teams that they’ve beaten this year, last year, I think has shown exactly what kind of football Coach and staff and his players, his team, that they have. They’re very fortunate to have him.”

