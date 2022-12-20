Sam Pendleton, Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Have Championship Goals

It has been a long, and interesting road, for Notre Dame Offensive line commit Sam Pendleton. The recruiting process started slowly but this past off-season brought a flurry of interest from multiple high level programs.

Harry Hiestand quickly got into the fold after he returned to Notre Dame as the Offensive line coach. Eventually the Irish won out and received a commitment from the North Carolina product late in April.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button