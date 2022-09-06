Sam Moon to open plush new Marriott hotel in Dallas Arts District

A new hotel is coming to Dallas’ Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts Districtit’s scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St, in downtown Dallas.

According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott is Marriott International’s upmarket brand designated as a tribute to legendary founder JW Marriott, Sr.

JW Marriott Hotels are the chain’s most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.

The hotel is fortuitously located a block from the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Crow Museum of Asian Arts. It’s going into what used to be a street-level parking lot across the street from First United Methodist Church. The closest other hotels are the Fairmount two blocks west, a regular Marriott one block east, the Sheraton Dallas two blocks southeast, and the Hall Arts Hotel three blocks northeast.

Owned and developed by Sam Moon Group, the hotel will feature:

entry lobby at ground level, with express elevators that shuttle guests to the reception and Sky Lobby on the 11th floor

267 rooms

three restaurants

spacious lobby and cocktail lounge

meeting and conference areas

Ballroom

fitness center

The expected showstopper is a mid-air pool and deck with 40-foot ceilings, terrace bar, cabanas, and outdoor event space offering prime views of the downtown skyline and beyond.

The design embraces the tenets of JW Marriott Hotel’s philosophy: Architectural, Serene, Nature, Warmth. is a sheathed Transitional modern style emphasizing views of downtown, with marble floors, wood millwork, dramatic lighting, and vaguely mid-century furnishings.

HKS, Inc. is the project design architect, and Looney Associates is the interior designer, who’ve both worked on previous Sam Moon Group developments. DPR Construction of Dallas is the general contractor.

“This hotel will be the new destination for luxury in the heart of the Downtown Dallas Arts District. Inspired by the simple beauty of the natural world, our hotel is created to stimulate memorable experiences crafted by inspiring design, Authenticity and a Humble approach to luxury ,” says Daniel Moon of Sam Moon Development Group.

Sam Moon Group began as a family wholesale/retail business and has extended its reach to real estate with a portfolio that includes Class A shopping centers, hotels and conference centers, mixed use developments and a golf course.

They opened their first hotel, the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West in 2017. Additional hotels include Hyatt Place Alliance in Fort Worth, and Hyatt Regency Stonebriar in Frisco, which they opened in 2020.

They’ve been hot to get into downtown and previously had plans to open a Marriott at 2000 Ross Ave.